WATCH LIVE 2 p.m: Gov. Edwards news conference on Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 to discuss Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricane Laura and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid.
Those parishes are Vernon, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis.
More parishes are expected to be approved for disaster assistance as information becomes available.
The Louisiana National Guard has set up distribution spots in Lincoln, Jackson, Beauregard, Allen, Calcasieu, Grant and Oachita parishes to help get supplies to people.
Edwards says the state and FEMA have place almost 9,000 evacuees in hotels. A large portion of them are in New Orleans.
President Donald Trump has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration.
