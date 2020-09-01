Bruce: Dry Skies Move In

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a long stretch of wet weather, we are finally seeing a break with drier conditions through the end of the week. Today through Thursday will be hot and sunny. Unfortunately, the humidity is going to stick around, so that leaves us with highs in the mid 90s feeling like the 100s.
Spotty storms will return on Friday and last through the holiday weekend. We aren’t expecting washouts- just typical summertime stuff. Highs will reach the low 90s each day. Next week, there are hints of our first cold front! Timing and strength of the front are still very uncertain, but it’s something to look forward to.
That said, the heat does have a perk. The tropics have a couple of areas we are watching, but no concern for the Gulf coast hanks to strong high pressure over the northern Gulf, several tropical disturbances will track well to our south.
