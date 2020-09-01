Cold front possible next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It may be September but it’s still very much summer. Rain chances are near zero for the rest of the week and that means lots of sun and no cooling showers. Temperatures will easily reach the lower 90s with middle 90s at times. The heat index will be near 105 at the hottest time of the day.
Little change is expected over the Labor Day holiday weekend. A few spotty storm will return to the forecast but widespread rain is not expected.
There are indications that an unusually strong cold front may make a visit to the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week. While the signs are good, it could easily stall just north of us. It’s still a bit early for decent cold fronts around here but it does happen.
Otherwise the Gulf is quiet for now with no immediate threats on the horizon.
