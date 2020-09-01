FOX 8 food drive underway for Hurricane Laura victims

FOX 8 Food Drive underway at Rouses
By Nicole Mumphrey | September 1, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 8:44 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -FOX 8 is collecting food and water for Hurricane Laura victims.

FOX 8 will be at the Rouses Market in Mandeville at 3461 East Causeway Approach and the Rouses at 400 N. Carrollton Avenue.

You can drop off items till 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sept. 1, 2020
Sept. 1, 2020

Blue Runner Foods is supplying an 18 wheeler to hold and transport the food and supplies that are collected.  They will also match all canned food donations.  Rouses will make a donation to relief efforts as well.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.