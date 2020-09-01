FOX 8 food drive underway for Hurricane Laura victims

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -FOX 8 is collecting food and water for Hurricane Laura victims.
FOX 8 will be at the Rouses Market in Mandeville at 3461 East Causeway Approach and the Rouses at 400 N. Carrollton Avenue.
You can drop off items till 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Blue Runner Foods is supplying an 18 wheeler to hold and transport the food and supplies that are collected. They will also match all canned food donations. Rouses will make a donation to relief efforts as well.
