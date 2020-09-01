WATCH LIVE: Jefferson Parish leaders seek resolution allowing the parish to move into Phase 3

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish leaders want Governor Edwards to allow the parish to move into phase three of Coronavirus recovery.
Jefferson Parish Council Member Jennifer Van Vrancken tells FOX 8 that she believes a resolution at a special council meeting Tuesday will pass.
The resolution calls for the governor to get rid of the current statewide ruling and move to a regional basis when it comes to deciding which phase different areas should be in.
The resolution says Jefferson Parish COVID-19 cases are lower, and many businesses in the parish are on the brink of bankruptcy if they are not allowed to open soon.
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the parish government complex in Gretna.
The official resolution seeks:
A resolution requesting Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to enact Covid 19 recovery phases and restrictions on a regional basis in lieu of the current statewide implementation and further requesting that the criteria for entering Phase 3 be provided to all parishes. (Parishwide)
WHEREAS, managing the Covid 19 crises on a statewide basis has created unnecessary hardships for Jefferson Parish businesses and residents; and
WHEREAS, Jefferson Parish’s hospital bed, ICU bed and ventilator capacity have remained well below capacity since early June; and
WHEREAS, 170,046 individuals have been tested in region 1 with 16,227 being positive with an infection rate of less than 10 percent; and
WHEREAS, testing continues at numerous sites throughout region; and
WHEREAS, safety protocols such as masks, social distancing, sanitation and capacity reductions remain in place; and
WHEREAS, numerous businesses through Jefferson are on the brink of bankruptcy with many citizens having lost their jobs and are being threatened with personal bankruptcy; and
WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Jefferson Parish Council, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the Jefferson Parish Business Council to move Jefferson Parish forward into Phase 3 of the recovery while maintaining all of the required safety protocols
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Jefferson Parish Council of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, acting as governing authority of said Parish:
SECTION 1. That Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards be and is hereby requested to enact Covid 19 recovery phases and restrictions on a regional basis in lieu of the current statewide implementation.
SECTION 2. That the criteria for individual regions of the state of Louisiana to enter phase 3 be provided to all parishes.
SECTION 3. That the Parish Clerk is hereby requested and authorized to send a certified copy of this resolution to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
