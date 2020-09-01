Jefferson Parish passes resolution asking state to ease COVID-19 rules

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders are calling on state government leaders to allow them to move into phase three of COVID-19 recovery to help businesses hit hard during the pandemic.
In a special council meeting on Tuesday, the Jefferson Parish Council adopted a resolution related to that issue.
The resolution calls for Gov. John Bel Edwards to get rid of the current statewide ruling. Instead they want the governor to move to a regional basis when it comes to deciding which coronavirus restrict phase should apply to each area.
At the meeting, council members acknowledged that the number of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson Parish are lower.
They also acknowledged that many of the businesses have sustained an economic hit because they are not allowed to fully open. Several business leaders spoke passionately in favor of the resolution.
“It’s time to reopen this region. We are the economic driver for the state. We have got to reopen this economy,” Todd Murphy with the Jefferson Parish Chamber said. The council members are hoping the resolution will open a dialogue with the governor moving forward.
