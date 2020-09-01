Many turn out for food drive for Hurricane Laura survivors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After an anxious week watching Hurricane Laura and seeing its devastating effect on our neighbors Fox 8 viewers wanted to help. You came out in a big way to stock the food pantries helping to get dinner on the table in the hard-hit region.
The rustle of paper and plastic mixed with words of gratitude as folks lined up to share a little with their neighbors in need. Cora Currie said, “I cried. You know I can’t stand to see that much water and everything and I’m glad that we could take them in and help them. I wish we could do more.”
Fox 8 viewers brought much needed food and supplies to our collection points at both Rouses on Carrollton in Mid-City New Orleans and in Mandeville. Patricia Dupart dropped off some items. She said, “Canned goods and some non-perishables because during Katrina so many people helped us and I just wanted to do the right thing.”
The need to pay it forward struck many. Steiphen Loreda said, “I was here for Katrina and I experienced it and you know we all have needs and I just thought it would be a nice thing to do you know especially something like diapers where you know people have babies.”
Dixie Fraser shared the same sentiments. She said, “It’s a blessing to be a blessing and we got blessed for Katrina so we are helping out.”
Food, water, cleaning, hygiene and pet supplies will fill a Blue Runner 18-wheeler heading west.
The North Shore Humane Society brought in a large donation of pet supplies. Scott Bernier said, “I think lessons have been learned and I think the need isn’t quite as great as it’s been for the animals in the past, but there still is a need out there.”
Jack Hawley of Lacombe said it’s part of our culture. He said, “When you need help, people help you. That’s what I love about Louisiana.” He and his family brought in an entire pallet of water. He said, “A lot of people need a lot of help so I thought that our family could do this.”
Large and small every donation will help our partners at Second Harvest keep Southwest Louisiana families going while they tackle the first steps in recovery from Hurricane Laura.
Second Harvest Food Bank will give out your donations from a distribution point in Lafayette.
