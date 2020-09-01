Mayor Cantrell seeks financial help related to Hurricane Laura evacuees

“Currently, we’re out of, we’ve only received Traunch 1 through the CARES Act which was about $43 million after submitting expenses of over $49 million. Our second Traunch which was submitted, over $41 million we have yet to receive any dollars associated with Traunch 2, but also notified that, that would be an amount of $9 million to give you a sense of how we are not only stretched, we’re prepared and we’re doing everything that needs to be done, but at the end of the day it has a direct impact on the operational budget and expenses of the city of New Orleans as we’re moving through again, a pandemic,” Cantrell told members of the media during a news conference that focused on the evacuees and the pandemic.