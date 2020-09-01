Mayor Cantrell seeks financial help related to Hurricane Laura evacuees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - So far more than 9,600 Hurricane Laura evacuees are being sheltered in the city and Mayor Latoya Cantrell says while they are welcome and the city will do everything it can to assist them, city government needs financial help as it provides services to those displaced by the catastrophic storm.
As a light breeze was palpable some evacuees converged outside the Hilton Riverside Hotel on Tuesday evening (Sept. 1). And many are thankful for the hospitality they are receiving while in New Orleans.
Daniel Juneau and his family arrived in the city from West Lake Charles which was hard hit by the hurricane last week.
“I think they’re doing a phenomenal job. We can’t ask for better, they’re treating us great,” Juneau said of the experience he is having in the city.
Elizabeth Simien Jones says she fled to New Orleans with little in the way of possessions.
“Just the essentials, so I must say I thank God that people here are willing to help,” she said.
They appreciate the wide range of free services they are getting at the city’s Ernest N. Morial Convention Center which stretches along the Mississippi River. “If you’re needing clothes, like baby items. If you need health care, screening, prescriptions they are accommodating,” said Jones.
Juneau echoed that.
“Anything we need they provide, they’ve gone above and beyond. I mean it’s almost like the kids think they’re on vacation actually we’re trying to hide the disaster from them,” he said.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state is paying for things like transportation for evacuees who do not have their own, food and housing at hotels. Cantrell’s team said evacuees are at about three dozen local hotels.
Cantrell said she will push for financial help for the city.
“We are prepared for the long haul given the conditions that we know are on the ground in our affected parishes due to Hurricane Laura, however, I’m making sure that I’m advocating and ensuring that this city gets her fair of not only responding to the needs but of course being made whole as it relates to the resources that we’re deploying from city government,” said Cantrell.
She said New Orleans EMS and other public safety agencies are responding to calls from evacuees in addition to responding to citizens of the city.
“There will be and no thought of, saying, hey, not my city, and hey time is up, that’s not going to come from our city, but what will come is continuing to push for the resources that are needed on the ground to respond to the needs of our evacuees and basic city services that our residents depend on every single day,” said Cantrell.
And Cantrell says as hurricane season becomes more active the city could find itself having to evacuate its residents as well as thousands of evacuees.
“Understanding that I have an additional 10,000 residents in my care that I will get to safe ground but cannot do it alone and this is why the partnership with the state of Louisiana is vital,” said Cantrell.
New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold said hurricane season in addition to the ongoing pandemic presents extra layers of concerns.
“From May until now I’ve said COVID presents a challenge, well this is a challenge on top of another challenge that we’re looking at,” said Arnold.
Dardenne says New Orleans like the state can seek reimbursement from the federal government, i.e. FEMA for expenditures related to the evacuees.
Meanwhile, on a separate pot of money, Cantrell is displeased with the amount the city has received from the federal pandemic-related CARES Act dollars sent to the state.
“The diluted and redirected CARES Act money that the state did receive particularly for municipalities that again has been diverted and diluted which is causing a real strain of the operations of the city of New Orleans day-to-day,” said Cantrell.
She believes New Orleans which was hard hit early on by the coronavirus deserves millions more than it has received.
“Currently, we’re out of, we’ve only received Traunch 1 through the CARES Act which was about $43 million after submitting expenses of over $49 million. Our second Traunch which was submitted, over $41 million we have yet to receive any dollars associated with Traunch 2, but also notified that, that would be an amount of $9 million to give you a sense of how we are not only stretched, we’re prepared and we’re doing everything that needs to be done, but at the end of the day it has a direct impact on the operational budget and expenses of the city of New Orleans as we’re moving through again, a pandemic,” Cantrell told members of the media during a news conference that focused on the evacuees and the pandemic.
She said the city is feeling its own financial pain related to the pandemic because sales tax and other revenues are impacted.
“I’m feeling like Jerry McGuire with what’s his name? Cuba Gooding Jr., show me the money, that’s kind of like where I am right now.”
On the CARES Act funds, Dardenne said he believes the city has received all the money it is going to get based on the formula the state has in place. He says the state will need to have funds for other local governments who can prove they have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.
Dardenne said the state’s formula factors in a municipality’s population and the number of coronavirus cases.
However, Dardenne added that it is possible New Orleans could get more funds if other parishes do not need all the money set aside for them.
