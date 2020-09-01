Police looking for sexual battery suspect near Loyola and Tulane campuses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Loyola University Police Department said they have received reports of an unidentified male suspiciously approaching female Loyola students while they were talking around Audubon Park at night.
The incidents happened on Sunday and Monday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
It is unknown if these two incidents are related or involve the same suspect.
The first reported incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 30).
The three female LOYNO students were walking on Walnut Street adjacent to Audubon Park when they noticed a male suspect following them in a large black truck and asked if the victims if they wanted to smoke marijuana, police said.
The students declined the offer and continued to walk, but the person in the truck continued to pull ahead of them and stop.
The group called LUPD. Officers arrived on the scene and helped the victims get back to campus, while others looked for the man in the truck.
The second reported incident occurred Monday Aug. 31) around 10:30 p.m. Five female LOYNO Students reported that while they were in Audubon Park near the foot bridge, an unknown male approached them at a very fast pace.
They tried to avoid the person, but they were unsuccessful, police said. The suspect caught up with them and touched the victim in a manner that constitutes sexual battery under Louisiana law.
The victim deflected the suspect’s arm and all of the students ran to the brightly lit pavilion. The suspect did not follow. When they returned to campus, the group reported the incident to LUPD and New Orleans police.
Suspect Description: The victims of the second incident were able to give a more specific description of the subject, as follows:
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair: Dark, possibly long dreadlocks
Height/Weight: 5′ 11″, muscular build
Vehicle: Large black truck
Clothing: Black hooded type shirt
If you see anyone matching this description, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
