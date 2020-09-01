Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 146

Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 146
Legendary photographer Dan Dry is once again sharing his images with us from Churchill Downs this week. (Source: Dan Dry)
By Sarah Jackson | September 1, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 2:10 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The post positions for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.

The field of 18 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.

The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:

1) Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

2) Max Player (30-1)

3) Enforceable (30-1)

4) Storm the Court (50-1)

5) Major Fed (50-1)

6) King Guillermo (20-1)

7) Money Moves (30-1)

8) South Bend (50-1)

9) Mr. Big News (50-1)

10) Thousand Words (15-1)

11) Necker Island (50-1)

12) Sole Volante (30-1)

13) Attachment Rate (50-1)

14) Winning Impression (50-1)

15) Ny Traffic (20-1)

16) Honor A.P. (5-1)

17) Tiz the Law (3-5)

18) Authentic (8-1)

Art Collector, who was favored behind Tiz the Law, opted out of the race Tuesday morning after he nicked the bulb of his left front heel with a hind hoof while galloping Monday.

The Derby race will run at 7:01 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The purse for this year’s Kentucky Derby is $3 million.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.