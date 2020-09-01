Tulane announces kickoff times for five games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane University announced five games that will be featured on national television this fall.
The big one, the Green Wave’s home opener against Navy on Sept. 19 which will be aired on ABC. Tulane’s appearance on ABC will be its first in 40 years.
The last time Tulane played on ABC was during its 1980 season opener against Southern Miss.
Tulane will open its 2020 campaign with a 6:30 p.m. matchup on Sept. 12 at South Alabama that will be aired on ESPN2. On Oct. 8, Tulane will faceoff against Houston at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Tulane will face SMU on Oct. 16. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Green Wave will close out the regular season with a nationally-televised matchup against Memphis on Nov. 27. The network and gametime will be determined at a later date.
