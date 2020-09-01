VIDEO: Gov. Edwards updates Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that FEMA has approved a request for assistance in three additional parishes.
Those new parishes are Acadia, Ouachita and Vermilion. This brings the total of approved parishes to nine; the governor’s request for another 14 parishes is still pending federal approval.
Parishes previously approved include Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis.
FEMA is providing one-time grants of $500 per household to those displaced by Laura.
“This approval will help the residents of Acadia, Vermilion and Ouachita parishes move forward in their recovery from this devastating storm, which brought destructive winds from one corner of our state to the other,” Gov. Edwards said. “If you suffered damage in Hurricane Laura and live in one of the nine parishes approved by FEMA for federal assistance, please register for FEMA assistance as soon as you can, even if you aren’t sure if you qualify.”
“To those in the 14 parishes awaiting FEMA approval for assistance, know that we are advocating for you each and every day, and we know the loss you suffered in this devastating storm, which has been followed by many days of power outages,” Gov. Edwards. “We will continue to make the case to FEMA for all requested parishes to be approved for Individual Assistance.”
More than 10,000 Louisianans are sheltered in state, with thousands more in Texas hotels. 9,600 evacuees are in New Orleans hotels.
Disaster food stamps are expected to begin Sept. 10. Those that currently receive SNAP benefits do not need to apply for disaster benefits.
More information about the registration process can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap
To date, over 1,400 miles of roads have been cleared by Louisiana National Guardsmen to allow first responders access to critical infrastructure.
In regards to COVID-19 in Louisiana, the White House said new antigen testing will provide rapid results without electricity or off-site processing. Gov. Edwards said the first 50,000 will be sent to Louisiana.
