Zurik: Employees say airport contractor forced them to commit unemployment fraud

GAT recently learned that some employees working at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport may have underreported the hours they worked in order to qualify for unemployment benefits. This underreporting was in no way sanctioned or approved by GAT, and any GAT employees who suggested that individuals engage in this fraudulent activity will face disciplinary measures, including possible termination. We have already terminated several individuals who we believe either were responsible for the behavior or aware of it and should have, at a minimum, corrected it.