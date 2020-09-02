Alvin Kamara returns to practice on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara returned to Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon at the indoor facility. Numerous media reports this week said the 4th-year running back sat out the last few practices wanting a new contract.
“We are actively negotiating the contract with him and his agent,” said Payton.
Payton also said he won’t disclose if Kamara will be fined for the practices missed.
Kamara’s last three absences from practice were reportedly unexcused and contract-related.
Kamara is scheduled to make $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Though he had an injury-plagued 2019 season, he’s still finished the season with 81 receptions. He has 37 total touchdowns in his career.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.