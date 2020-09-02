Bruce: More Heat And Dry Skies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Early September is off to a hot and dry start. Highs will be in the lower 90s and feels like in the triple digits. Little change is expected over the holiday weekend. A few spotty storms will return to the forecast but widespread rain is not expected. If we are lucky A weak front may try to bring a brief spell of lower humidity Sunday or Monday.
There are hints that a stronger cold front may make a visit to the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week. While the signs are good, I’m not totally convinced. It’s still a bit early for decent cold fronts around here, but it does happen.
Otherwise the Gulf is quiet for now with no immediate tropical threats on the horizon.
