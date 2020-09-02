CDC issues eviction moratorium until the end of the year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a residential eviction moratorium, which puts a temporary ban on evictions through December 31.
The CDC issued the moratorium in order to “keep people safe in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic”, according to the report.
Eligible residents must submit a form, located here, in order to qualify for the eviction protection.
Each adult member of the household must submit the form to their property manager, landlord or owner.
The CDC listed the following guidelines in order to qualify:
- Have used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing
- Expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return), were not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), or received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act
- Are unable to pay full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses
- Are using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other non-discretionary expenses
- If evicted, would likely become homeless, need to move into a homeless shelter, or need to move into a new residence shared by other people who live in close quarters because they have no other available housing options
- Understand that they must still pay rent or make a housing payment, and comply with other obligations under the tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract and that fees, penalties, or interest for not paying rent or making a housing payment on time as required by tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract may still be charged or collected.
- Further understand that at the end of this temporary halt on evictions on Dec. 31, 2020, their housing provider may require payment in full for all payments not made prior to and during the temporary halt and failure to pay may make them subject to eviction pursuant to State and local laws
- Understand that any false or misleading statements or omissions may result in criminal and civil actions for fines, penalties, damages, or imprisonment.
Tenants will still be required to pay rent and follow lease terms and rules. They also may still be evicted for reasons aside from not paying rent or housing payments.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.