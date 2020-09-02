Hundreds of college students under quarantine or in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of college students in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are under quarantine or in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
Both LSU and Tulane are creating isolation spaces for students who get sick and increasing testing capacity on campus.
UNO says over the past 14 days, 9 students reported testing positive for the virus. Loyola says they have 23 confirmed cases among the student body and one employee who tested positive. Dillard reports 7 cases.
Tulane has identified 155 cases since the end of July. The school says currently 224 students are under quarantine, 76 of those students are at a New Orleans hotel in a separate tower from other guests.
LSU reports 366 positive cases among its students, faculty and staff since the middle of August.
“I’m not shocked. We knew there would be positive tests. We look at the number and we think we’re a community of 40-thousand people, that said, I’m concerned and I am monitoring and we’re looking at it very, very carefully because if it keeps going up, we’re going to go remote,” said LSU interim President, Tom Galligan.
55% of LSU classes are being conducted online. The school says 4 student organizations are being investigated right now for violating Covid-19 restrictions.They could face sanctions including losing privileges to possible expulsion.
