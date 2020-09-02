THE INVESTIGATORS: LSU student organizations charged with potential COVID-19 violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU interim president Tom Galligan has announced that four student organizations are currently going through the conduct process, meaning they have been charged with violating the university’s code of conduct as it relates to the coronavirus.
In addition, three to four investigations are currently being conducted into allegations of more COVID-19 violations and two students are also in the conduct process.
The university passed along the information during a zoom briefing one day after the 9News Investigators brought attention to a number of videos that appear to show wild off-campus parties with few masks and little social distancing.
Galligan acknowledged to WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that he had seen the videos during the call.
“We have seen the videos and they are very concerning,” Galligan said. “We’re going to investigate, communicate and as necessary, we’ll enforce.”
The interim president would not provide specifics as to which organizations were going through the conduct process but he did clarify that they are not exclusively related to Greek Life.
Penalties for being charged with violations can include loss of privileges, community service or even up to expulsion.
The university is also reporting 137 new coronavirus cases with a total of 366.
