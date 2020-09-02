JPSO: Suspect sought in shooting at Terrytown restaurant

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying and locating the suspect in a shooting at a Terrytown restaurant.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on August 27.
A 22-year-old man was shot and injured at the restaurant, located in the 2000 block of Daniels Road.
Through surveillance footage, the detectives were to capture an image of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect is asked to call the Gun Violence Unit at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.