La. Department of Health urges evacuees to get free COVID-19 testing while in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State health department officials urge Hurricane Laura evacuees who are sheltering in New Orleans to take advantage of free coronavirus testing. The state along with the city hope not to lose ground in the fight to slow the spread of the dangerous virus.
Dr. Joseph Kanter is Assistant State Health Officer at the Louisiana Department of Health.
“I think anyone who is displaced should go ahead and get tested because I know that was a traumatic event, I know there were likely close interactions during that time,” said Kanter.
Dozens of evacuees took in fresh air outside a local hotel and some welcomed word that they can be tested free of charge in the city for the virus.
Ronique Willis of Lake Charles was thrilled to learn she can be tested for the virus at the nearby Ernest N. Morial Convention Center where a resource center for evacuees is operating.
“I think it’s a good idea for people to go get tested because they have a lot of people out here who don’t be having masks on, they be getting close to kids,” said Willis.
Courtnee Clemons, another evacuee, feels the same.
“Awesome really,” said Clemons.
Members of Louisiana’s National Guard are conducting the coronavirus testing at the convention center. Despite the catastrophic damage caused by Laura, the state has not taken its eye off the virus.
“We are concerned about the displacement of individuals now and families spread across the state resulting in perhaps increase in the spread of COVID-19, so there are testing resources available for displaced individuals and families here in New Orleans at the resource center that has been stood up in the convention center,” said Kanter.
Two hurricane threats in one week did interrupt some testing in the state.
“Yes, no question about that. You know we were in a pretty good place. We were making really good progress in the state, our measures really across the board were improving,” said Kanter. “We don’t want to lose any ground on that.”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell agrees testing must continue including for evacuees. The city has almost 10,000 evacuees in town from southwest Louisiana because of the powerful storm.
“Of course, there’s a concern. We want to continue to stay on the right track, that’s our goal, our priority, getting our kids back into the classroom, ensuring that parents have a safe place for their kids to go and learn in addition to getting back to work,” said Cantrell.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Department of Health, added her voice to those urging evacuees to be tested as part of the wide range of free services offered at the convention center.
“We do know that the region where our evacuees came from was a region that had some fairly high incidents of COVID and so that’s why not only is it important for us to offer the testing,” said Avegno.
Willis plans to do so.
“Get my mom tested, too,” she said.
As does Clemons.
“Just because we don’t need to spread it, for real,” Clemons stated.
And even though this is a tough time for people displaced from their homes, public health officials are urging them to adhere to CDC guidelines as much as possible and wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We know when people are displaced there are oftentimes, you know, any number of stressors, for someone who lost their house I mean if not the worse day of their life it’s pretty close to it, and COVID might not be forefront on their mind and I understand that but we need to remain vigilant in this, so people should retain precautions, you know, distance and mask appropriately,” said Kanter.
Kanter says if evacuees have access to the internet, they can go to www.doineedacovid19test.com and pre-register ahead of time for the test.
“It’ll save some time there, but you don’t have to,” he added.
The resource center is operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, according to the city.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.