Leonard Fournette signs with the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Aug and LSU alum, Leonard Fournette, signed with the Bucs. The former first-round pick was released by the Jaguars earlier this week.
Fournette signed a 1-year deal worth a max value of $3.5 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. source said. He gets a $2 million base salary, with incentives based on rush yards and playing time.
The Bucs open their regular season against the Saints on Sept. 13.
