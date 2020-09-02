LSU begins weekly briefings on coronavirus response; first meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced Tuesday, Sept. 1 that it will begin holding weekly briefings about its responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first briefing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.
Each week, LSU administrators will provide updates on the fall semester, testing protocols, positive cases in the LSU community, and how the university is handling remote and on-campus learning. Periodically, those administrators will be joined by experts from the university who are studying various aspects of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s first briefing will be given by Interim President Tom Galligan. The meeting will be held on Zoom.
