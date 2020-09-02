More summer heat ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Little change is expected into the weekend. It will continue to be quite hot with the heat index reaching 105 degrees at times during the afternoon. No rain is expected through at least Friday. There will be a chance for a few spotty storms over the weekend as a weak front moves into the area. The front could bring a wind shift and/or some drier weather but cooler weather is not expected.
Moisture will increase next week along with rain chances. It won’t be as hot with the clouds and rain. There is still the possibility of a very strong cold front late next week but it’s also very possible it won’t make it this far south. Stay tuned.
There are several disturbances in the Eastern Atlantic but they are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.