New Orleans Attorney and two others named in lawsuit alleging an automobile accident scam involving tractor trailer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “I really believe this is the tip of the iceberg,” said attorney Douglas Williams.
New Orleans Attorney Daniel Patrick Keating and two other men are the subjects of a federal racketeering civil lawsuit.
Besides Keating, the RICO lawsuit names Damian Lebeaud and Mario Solomon. Both men previously pleaded guilty in a federal indictment for staging automobile accidents.
“This is a criminal enterprise, and according to the guilty plea, there were at least 40 of these staged acts involving these gentlemen,” Williams said.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit is Southeastern Motor Freight Inc. of Jefferson Parish. Attorney Douglas Williams represents them and says it’s cases like this that can financially hurt trucking companies.
“Southeastern Motor Freights is a small family-owned company in the New Orleans area. This has a direct impact to get insurance and compete in the market,” Williams said.
The 58-page lawsuit spells out how Keating allegedly conspired with Labeaud and Solomon to stage an accident back in June of 2017.
“The facts are these two vehicles, the staging vehicle and the vehicle involved in the accident stopped on the Danziger Bridge and then intentionally staged a crash with our truck, and thankfully we had a dashcam and video and security footage from a local store that really told the story,” Williams said.
FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti points out while a RICO lawsuit can be more difficult to prove, it could be more beneficial for the plaintiff.
“It means an increase amount of money for your damages, so it’s a very damning and usually, indicates that there’s underlining criminal activity,” said Joe Raspanti.
The lawsuit comes after a federal indictment with very similar accusations where 11 people were charged with intentionally staging automobile accidents with tractor-trailers in New Orleans to defraud trucking and insurance companies.
“Basically the lawyers had a middle man, a runner, who would get people to get into a car and get into an accident with an 18 wheeler because an 18 wheeler has a lot of insurance. They have deep pockets,” Raspanti said.
According to the indictment, attorneys would pay a middleman to orchestrate accidents with tractor-trailers. The middleman would then refer the people actually staging the accidents to the attorneys who paid the middleman. The indictment also states the attorneys in some cases knew the participants were not injured but told them to seek medical treatment to increase the value of a lawsuit.
“It’s illegal, and it’s a set up against the trucking company and everybody else that gets insurance in Louisiana,” Raspanti said.
Federal investigators say the trucking and insurance companies paid out more than 277,000 dollars in fraudulent claims.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.