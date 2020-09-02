Saints quarterback Jameis Winston staying focused and making an impression

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Through two weeks of padded practices, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has steadily made strides in his new home.
" My main goal is to come in and do the best I possibly can,” Winston said. “When you have two great quarterbacks who’ve been in this system for a long time, one, for a particularly long time, you get to gain experience by getting mental reps, actual reps.”
Winston joined a quarterback room that included Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. It’s a good mix of education, competition and encouragement.
“They haven’t short-changed me one bit,” Winston said. “This coaching staff offensively and these quarterbacks, our quarterbacks just our quarterback room is probably one of the best quarterback rooms in the league.”
On the field, Winston has made an impression with his arm strength and knowledge. In the locker room, he’s made his mark with his fun-loving personality.
" The only thing I try to do is serve,” Winston said. " I think that’s an important part of leadership, I see number nine doing it every single day just finding a way I can serve each and every one of my teammates whether it’s on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball. If I can serve them and get a gift back in return it would be respect. “
It hasn’t taken him long to make his presence felt.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.