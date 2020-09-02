Shelby: Rain chances slim; heat index in the triple digits

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The calendar says September, but the summer feel looks to linger. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s and the heat index could get as high as 105. Rain chances are near zero for the rest of the week and that means lots of sun and no cooling showers.
Little change is expected over the holiday weekend. A few spotty storms will return to the forecast but widespread rain is not expected. A weak front may try to bring a brief spell of lower humidity Sunday or Monday.
There are hints that a stronger cold front may make a visit to the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week. While the signs are good, I’m not totally convinced. It’s still a bit early for decent cold fronts around here, but it does happen.
Otherwise the Gulf is quiet for now with no immediate tropical threats on the horizon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.