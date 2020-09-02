Sept. 2: Gov. Edwards news conference on response efforts to Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards held his daily press briefing Wednesday morning to update the state’s response and relief efforts to Hurricane Laura.
Gov. Edwards is scheduled to travel to Leesville, La., one of the hardest-hit areas last week during Hurricane Laura where a 14-year-old girl was killed. The death toll from Hurricane Laura now stands at 15, with more than half of those being people who died from improperly using generators.
On Tuesday, Edwards encouraged residents of parishes affected by Hurricane Laura to preregister for DSNAP benefits, also known as disaster food stamps.
FEMA has approved an additional seven Louisiana parishes for individual assistance following Hurricane Laura, bringing the total number of parishes where residents are eligible for aid to 16.
The newly approved parishes are Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson and Lincoln.
Other parishes approved for aid include Acadia, Allen, Ouachita, Vermilion, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis.
As of Sept. 2, FEMA has distributed approximately $8 million so far and more than 80,000 people have registered for federal assistance.
The governor said that power outages and water systems remain a huge hurdle.
30 water systems around the state are either non-operational or are functioning in a limited capacity.
230,000 power outages remain, but the governor says progress is being made everyday, and in some cases, every hour.
22,000 linemen are on the ground working on fixing electrical infrastructure. 17,000 of those workers are from 29 states.
Hurricane Laura made landfall on Louisiana’s coast on Thursday, August 27. Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved on Friday, August 28. In his request, the Governor requested assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm, for those affected in 23 parishes total.
More than 10,000 Louisianans are sheltered in state, with thousands more in Texas hotels. 9,600 evacuees are in New Orleans hotels.
Disaster food stamps are expected to begin Sept. 10. Those that currently receive SNAP benefits do not need to apply for disaster benefits.
More information about the registration process can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap
