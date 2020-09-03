After Further Review: Saints final 53-man roster projection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -This will be one of Sean Payton’s toughest roster cuts of his tenure here. The overall evaluation was missing a key element with no preseason games this year. Plus, this Saints roster has at least 60 players that deserve a roster spot. Bottom line, some players they cut will end up on other teams.
Quarterback (3)
Drew Brees
Taysom Hill
Jameis Winston
As a group, this is one of the strongest quarterback rooms in football. Brees has caught fire the last couple of weeks. Winston has flashed supreme arm strength but has also been inaccurate at times, while Hill has had a fairly tame camp.
Many have asked who the Saints would turn to if Brees were to go down with injury? My answer is: I don’t know. There probably would have been a clearer picture in that debate if there was a preseason.
Running Back (5)
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
Ty Montgomery
Michael Burton
Dwayne Washington
Murray is a workhorse the team can count on, while Montgomery’s versatility has stood out in camp. Burton remains the only fullback on the roster; Washington adds special teams value.
Wide Receiver (5)
Michael Thomas
Emmanuel Sanders
Tre’Quan Smith
Deonte Harris
Bennie Fowler
Harris’ development as a wide receiver adds a new wrinkle to this room. He’ll contribute more there in 2020. Fowler secures the last spot mainly because of his consistent play and ability to play special teams. A case can also be made for the Saints to replace Fowler with Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, Emmanuel Butler or Marquez Callaway or keep six receivers.
Tight End (4)
Jared Cook
Josh Hill
Adam Trautman
Tommy Stevens
The club really likes how Trautman has come along. Stevens has made some plays in camp but could be more of a developmental prospect. However, given how aggressively they pursued Stevens on draft day, it may be risky of them to let Stevens go and try to bring back to the practice squad.
Offensive Line (8)
Terron Armstead
Ryan Ramczyk
Andrus Peat
Cesar Ruiz
Erik McCoy
Nick Easton
Ethan Greenidge
Will Clapp
*James Hurst
Greenidge is a young player the Saints are high on. Clapp edges out Cameron Tom for the final spot due to his ability to play the ‘tackle eligible’ role.
*Hurst will serve a four-game suspension to start the season and won’t count against the 53.
Defensive Line (9)
Cam Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Carl Granderson
Trey Hendrickson
Sheldon Rankins
Malcom Brown
David Onyemata
Shy Tuttle
Margus Hunt
This group is as deep as they’ve ever been in the Sean Payton era. It was Mario Edwards or Margus Hunt for the final spot. It’s a toss-up, but I went with Hunt. Malcolm Roach is a player that could warrant some consideration as well.
Linebacker (6)
DeMario Davis
Alex Anzalone
Zack Baun
Craig Robertson
Kaden Elliss
Joe Bachie
Kiko Alonso*
Alonso remains on PUP. Thus, Bachie cracks the roster as the only undrafted free agent to make it. Elliss is a young player that’s starting to come into his own as well. Chase Hansen is another player to consider here.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Janoris Jenkins
P.J. Williams
Patrick Robinson
Justin Hardee
This group has been impressive all camp long. Keith Washington is a player that’s come along over the last couple of weeks and might be able to sneak on. For now, he remains just outside of the 53.
Safety (5)
Marcus Williams
Malcolm Jenkins
CJ Gardner-Johnson
D.J. Swearinger
J.T. Gray
Swearinger’s veteran savvy has been evident this camp. Gray brings special teams ability. Saquan Hampton hasn’t done much in camp to earn a spot.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz
Zach Wood
Thomas Morstead
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.