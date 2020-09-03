Bay High’s season opener canceled due to COVID-19

“We reached out to some folks and it was just kind of an untenable situation at this point to try to organize a game. Very frustrating,” Turcotte said. “I told the kids today we have some individuals on this team that have ill family members. We have real problems. At the end of the day, this is something we love and we work very hard at it, but their are people who are really suffering. It’s a gut punch but we’ll fight through it.”