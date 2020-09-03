Bruce: Staying Hot And Dry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The dry trend with hot temperatures will continue through the end of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s and the heat index will climb into the triple digits during the afternoon. We’ll keep the dry skies and sunshine through Friday as well. Over the weekend, there will be a chance for a few spotty storms as a weak front moves toward the area. This could bring a more pleasant, less humid feel to the air Sunday morning, but it won’t last long.