Former St. John Parish sheriff’s deputy, 1 other man arrested on child exploitation charges

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A now-terminated sheriff’s deputy and one other St. John the Baptist Parish man were arrested for internet crimes against children, according to state attorney general’s office.
Avo Marzwanian, 34 of Laplace, is charged with violating
- LA. R.S. 14:81.1 - Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (10 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession).
- He is also charged with violating LA. R.S. 14:89.3 - Sexual Abuse of an Animal (15 counts).
The arrest resulted from a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office. Marzwanian, a former sheriff’s office employee, was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Detention Center.
Joseph Guillory, 35 of Laplace, is charged with violating
- LA. R.S. 14:81.1 - Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (50 counts of possession).
The arrest resulted from a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office.
Guillory was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.