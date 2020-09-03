French Quarter empty on what would have been a packed holiday weekend for Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bars are closed in New Orleans, restaurants are operating at limited capacity, and Bourbon Street looks deserted. It’s the reality of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The French Quarter looks a far cry from what it normally would during the city’s annual Southern Decadence holiday weekend.
“It’s been a rough year in terms of gay-owned businesses, a lot of us, especially the bars, depend on Southern Decadence weekend for a pretty good chunk of our annual revenue and without that, it’s just all the worse,” said French Quarter business owner Frank Perez.
Perez is a former Southern Decadence Grand Marshal. He’s also written a book on its history.
“The economic impact of those who come for Southern Decadence in recent years has been in excess of $300-million for the weekend. So, there is going to be no bottom line this year, it’s going to be tragic,” Perez said.
Perez also owns a tour booking agency in the French Quarter. He says his small business is barely hanging on.
“We have virtually no business whatsoever. We’re down way over 80 percent.”
Despite the pandemic, some tourists decided to come to New Orleans anyway, to support the city they return to every year for Decadence.
“Who knows what tomorrow brings, but, you know what, we are having a great time, not the mass of people, not the parade, not all the things that go along with it, but, it’s okay. We’re here,” said tourist George Dezo.
“I wish there was loud music playing and everyone was just going crazy and just having a blast, but, it’s going to happen again soon,” said tourist Jesse Oronoz.
Perez and other business owners just hope they can continue hanging on until that happens.
“We’re hanging on by a thread. We still have a monthly rent payment, we still have to meet our monthly expenses and there’s just not a whole lot of revenue and I don’t know how much longer a lot of businesses can hang on,” Perez said.
