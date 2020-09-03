HHS Secretary: Possible COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 3, Letter to Governors was to ‘Plan now for the best case scenario’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Health and Human Services Secretary painting a somewhat optimistic tone when it comes to the latest news in the search for a vaccine for COVID-19. In an interview with Lee Zurik, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said three different vaccines are in phase 3 of clinical trials.
The CEO of Pfizer, one of those vaccines, said 23,000 people have enrolled in the vaccine trial and he expects the trial to reach 30,000 in the coming days. During a digital event hosted by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, Pfizer said initial results from Phase 3 could come as soon as October.
“Once we get data in, the Food and Drug Administration will compare it to its standards for safety and efficacy because we insist that any vaccine meet the FDA’s gold standards for safety and efficacy,” Azar said. “They’ll take as much time as they need.”
Azar said the vaccines are being manufactured now to be ready for a rollout when given approval by the FDA.
“We believe that it is very credible that we will have in the high tens of millions of doses of FDA gold standard vaccine available in the United State by the end of this year,” Azar said. “And many hundreds of millions of doses as we enter into next year.”
The McClatchy News Service reported the CDC sent a letter to state governors telling them to have distribution sites ready for a vaccine by November 1.
“The November 1 date was simply a planning date put in by the career people at the CDC who are running the planning for potential distribution. They sent a note out to governors and state health departments saying there are scenarios where we could need to start distributing vaccine as soon as Nov. 1,” Azar said. “Plan now. Plan for the best-case scenarios and be ready.”
However, Azar admits whenever a vaccine gets federal approval, it’s unlikely it will be effective for everyone who receives it.
“What the FDA has said, they said at a minimum we need to see 50% effective at basically minimizing the spread of disease or your ability to get the disease,” Azar said. “Obviously we hope for higher levels of efficacy than that.”
Azar said the annual flu vaccine is often in the 40-60% effective range, while the measles vaccine is in the high 90% of efficacy.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also weighed in on the fall timeline saying it might be unlikely but it cannot be overlooked.
“If someone comes out and says, you know, I’m going to shoot for the possibility that I’ll get it by October, you can’t argue strongly against that. That’s unlikely, not impossible, I think most of the people feel it’s going to be November, December” Fauci told CNN Sept. 3.
Fauci also said whatever vaccine emerges from the trials and receives federal approval will be approved only if safe and effective.
“The vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective,” Fauci said. “If that’s the case... I would not hesitate for a moment to take the vaccine myself and recommend it for my family.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.