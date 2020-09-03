Hot holiday weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s no real change to the forecast through Labor Day. It will be a bit hotter than normal each day with low rain chances. Highs will continue to hit the middle 90s except near 90 along the coast. The heat index should mostly be around 100 to as high as 105 on Saturday. A weak front may bring some lower humidity on Sunday to most of the area but not any cooler air.