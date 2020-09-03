Hot holiday weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s no real change to the forecast through Labor Day. It will be a bit hotter than normal each day with low rain chances. Highs will continue to hit the middle 90s except near 90 along the coast. The heat index should mostly be around 100 to as high as 105 on Saturday. A weak front may bring some lower humidity on Sunday to most of the area but not any cooler air.
A much stronger front will move into the middle of the nation next week. It is still unclear how much impact it will have on our weather. The overall trend next week is not as hot and a better rain chance. Significantly drier and cooler weather could happen but not until the end of the week.
The tropics are active near Africa with several disturbances. Those are thousands of miles away and not a concern at this time. There are a couple of tropical waves in the Caribbean that should be watched over the weekend and into early next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.