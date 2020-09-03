LPSO searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Larose, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding 16-year-old Karla Lagos.
Lagos was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 1, after leaving her house located at East 22nd Street in Larose, La.
According to the report, she left the house in the evening time.
She is described to be 5′2″, weighing around 150 pounds and has black hair. She was also last seen wearing a red shirt and gray short and also had additional clothes and shoes packed with her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 9-1-1.
