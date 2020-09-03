LSU earns No. 2 recruiting ranking from Baseball America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third time in four years, LSU has earned a top five recruiting ranking from Baseball America.
The Tigers land at No. 2 on the list, which was released on Wednesday, September 2.
The 2020 recruiting class is made up of 10 pitchers, six position players, and one two-way player.
“We’re trying to develop a championship ball club and I think we have the makings of a really great team,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “We’ve added to an already elite pitching staff with some really electric arms in this recruiting class. I just think our staff has the chance to be one of the best pitching staffs we’ve ever had.”
LSU comes in behind Miami, who got its first No. 1 ranking in program history. LSU has had the top class four times (2007, 2010, 2014, and 2018).
2020 Baseball America Top 25 Recruiting Class Ranking
1. Miami
2. LSU
3. Vanderbilt
4. Arizona
5. Florida
6. South Carolina
7. Stanford
8. Texas
9. Arkansas
10. Georgia Tech
11. Florida State
12. Georgia
13. Texas Christian
14. Auburn
15. Texas Tech
16. Oklahoma
17. Mississippi State
18. North Carolina
19. Tennessee
20. Oklahoma State
21. Mississippi
22. Louisville
23. Arizona State
24. Southern California
25. Florida International
The Tigers will hold their first full-squad workout of the fall on Sunday, September 20. Fall practice will wrap up with the intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series from October 27 through October 29.
