LSU earns No. 2 recruiting ranking from Baseball America
The LSU baseball team gets hyped up before a home game. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | September 2, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third time in four years, LSU has earned a top five recruiting ranking from Baseball America.

The Tigers land at No. 2 on the list, which was released on Wednesday, September 2.

The 2020 recruiting class is made up of 10 pitchers, six position players, and one two-way player.

“We’re trying to develop a championship ball club and I think we have the makings of a really great team,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “We’ve added to an already elite pitching staff with some really electric arms in this recruiting class. I just think our staff has the chance to be one of the best pitching staffs we’ve ever had.”

LSU comes in behind Miami, who got its first No. 1 ranking in program history. LSU has had the top class four times (2007, 2010, 2014, and 2018).

2020 Baseball America Top 25 Recruiting Class Ranking

1. Miami

2. LSU

3. Vanderbilt

4. Arizona

5. Florida

6. South Carolina

7. Stanford

8. Texas

9. Arkansas

10. Georgia Tech

11. Florida State

12. Georgia

13. Texas Christian

14. Auburn

15. Texas Tech

16. Oklahoma

17. Mississippi State

18. North Carolina

19. Tennessee

20. Oklahoma State

21. Mississippi

22. Louisville

23. Arizona State

24. Southern California

25. Florida International

The Tigers will hold their first full-squad workout of the fall on Sunday, September 20. Fall practice will wrap up with the intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series from October 27 through October 29.

