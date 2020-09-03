New Orleans to halt eviction hearings after new CDC guidelines released

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order temporarily halting residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday that is set to begin Friday (Sept. 4).
Under the CDC order, a landlord/owner of a residential property, or other person with legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, is prohibited from evicting a “covered person” from any residential property in any jurisdiction to which the order applies during the effective period that ends Dec. 31.
The CDC order applies to all properties and provides that the moratorium pertains to those eviction cases involving non-payment of rent.
The Judges of First and Second City Court in New Orleans will temporarily halt hearings on eviction cases involving non-payment of rent effective immediately. The Court cautions landlords/owners to review the CDC’s order before filing any Rule for Possession.
The Judges find that immediate implementation of the provisions of the CDC order is warranted and will also afford tenants the opportunity to assert rights pursuant to the CDC’s guidelines.
