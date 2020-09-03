N.O. 1st and 2nd City Court Judges halt all eviction hearings that deal with non payment amid CDC eviction moratorium

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The CDC’s eviction moratorium goes into effect tomorrow and City Court judges have already taken action.
Judges of the 1st and 2nd City Court of New Orleans will temporarily halt hearings on eviction cases involving nonpayment of rent. The eviction hearings for nonpayment stopped immediately.
That decision comes after the CDC’s eviction moratorium that stops residential evictions till the end of this year to prevent further spread of COVID 19. Under the order, landlords cannot evict a tenant for not paying rent, but the tenant has to meet certain criteria.
The renter has to prove they’ve used their best effort to make timely payments. If evicted, they’ll have to prove they’ll be homeless and that they’ve tried to get help from the government.
The order is in effect through December 31, but the CDC says after that, the landlord can require full payment for all the payments they’ve missed. Austin Badon, the clerk of the first city court says the CDC’s order is confused at best.
“The order itself is riddled with problems. I mean it’s got more holes in it than a slice of swiss cheese. This moratorium does nothing to help out the poor landlords who have been suffering, many of them without payments since March and they have mortgages, utilities, taxes, insurance,” Austin Badon said.
“This is not free rent. You need to do everything you can to seek rental assistance, to demonstrate you’ve had a loss of income or extreme medical bills for example,” says the city’s director of state relations, Monika Gerhart.
The City says a program is available for the landlords to get help paying expenses. Those landlords can register for help through the main street recovery program with the city of New Orleans.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.