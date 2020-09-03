NOPD: Woman killed in Gentilly vehicle crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in Gentilly Wednesday night.
NOPD says the crash happened near the intersection of Paris Avenue and Burbank Drive.
Details about the crash are limited at this time but police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Traffic Fatality investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6205.
