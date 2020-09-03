Shelby: Summer Feel Continues

More heat and humidity to finish out the work week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s and the heat index will climb into the triple digits during the afternoon. We’ll keep the dry skies and sunshine through Friday as well. Over the weekend, there will be a chance for a few spotty storms as a weak front moves toward the area. This could bring a more pleasant, less humid feel to the air Sunday morning, but it won’t last long.
Moisture will increase next week along with rain chances. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain, it will be a little less hot. Forecast guidance is completely torn on the possibility of a strong cold front late next week. At this time, I’m hopeful but skeptical.
In the tropics, there are several disturbances in the Eastern Atlantic. For now, no threats to the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.