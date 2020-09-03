Smoothie King Center and Superdome could be used as polling places for Nov. elections

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Superdome and the Smoothie King Center may become polling places this November.
New Orleans City Councilmember Helena Moreno says the large facilities would be safer because they would allow for social distancing.
The idea of using arenas as voting locations is relatively new but it is spreading because of NBA players.
League owners agreed to work with local election officials to use team-owned venues as voting locations.
Moreno thinks it might help put voters more at ease and encourage them to turn out to the polls.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says he’s moving forward with other safety measures for the November election after Governor John Bel Edwards blocked his original plan.
Ardoin first proposed that only voters who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 should be allowed to complete mail in ballots.
“We’ve got folks on the left who want to expand a lot more than where we were this past July and August. And then you’ve got folks on the other side worrying about the fraud aspects of things and people not doing all the right things,” says Ardoin. “So, I find myself in a box in between everything.”
The governor has said he wants expanded protections for voters like longer early voting and more access to mail in ballots.
A federal court may eventually rule on the issue.
