Tangipahoa Parish School Board announces issues with Chromebooks

Tangipahoa Parish, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish School Board announced technical issues with their Chromebooks.
“We are having some issues with logging into Chromebooks. After a student enters the username to log in, they are being redirected to another login page where they are asked to enter a username and password again. This is not normal behavior and is an issue Google is working to resolve. This is a known Google error and is affecting multiple districts, so they are eager to get it resolved,” the school board said in a Facebook post.
It is not a problem with the devices, so parents and guardians are not encouraged to bring devices back to the school.
Students will not be penalized for missing work due to technical issues with the Chromebooks.
They also added to shut down the TPSS Mobile Hotspots each night to receive updates.
