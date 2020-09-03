While Louisiana waits, Mississippi goes full steam ahead with prep football games

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms. (WVUE) - Twenty-two miles from the Louisiana state border, St. Stanislaus is getting in a full-contact workout. In Louisiana, there’s no hitting at practice, and no prep football games for at least another month at the earliest.
“I’m not going to act like a scientist or a doctor, or any of that stuff. There’s a lot smarter people than me. That does seem kind of odd that, there’s schools that we’re geographically a lot closer to that are not playing football. I don’t understand how all that works, it’s definitely strange,” said St. Stanislaus head coach Nate Encrapera.
The Rock-A-Chaws got a little taste of some football, scrimmaging Gulfport last Friday. It was another sign, things are starting to get somewhat closer to normal.
“It was great. We’re really hoping to have a season, and glad to be out there,” said senior safety Gene Hoffman.
“I think to some degree there was some relief. Once we got to get on the field, it was awesome. It was great for everyone. Just getting back to that comfort zone of playing football,” said Encrapera.
St. Stanislaus kicks off their regular season right here at home on Friday night. The team, no doubt fired up to play a real game.
“Last week was just this big sigh of relief. Hey the train is going to leave the depot, and we’re going to get to play. I think know there a little more focused on playing football, and putting the best product on the field, and trying to beat St. Martin,” said Encrapera.
