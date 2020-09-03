Woman missing from vessel off Plaqumines Parish cost

Woman missing from vessel off Plaqumines Parish cost
Crews are searching for woman missing from a vote that was delivering supplies near Plaquemines Parish. (Source: WMBF News)
By FOX8Live.com Staff | September 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:36 AM

PILOTTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Pilottown in Plaquemines Parish. Corina Castro, 38, from Modesto, California. Castron is described as a Latino woman, last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black life jacket.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening of a 34-foot catamaran taking on water near West Delta Block 109, approximately six nautical miles southwest of Southwest Pass, near Pilottown, with three people aboard. A Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew were dispatched to the vicinity.

The sector watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which a good Samaritan responded. The Offshore Supply Vessel, Mr. Jake, was able to recover two people from the water, who were reported to be wearing life jackets and in stable condition .

Currently involved in the search for the missing person:

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.