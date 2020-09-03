99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital, days before her 100th birthday

“They told me she’s 99, I was a little worried. Obviously, that’s one of the risk factors I mentioned. But then when I went and saw her, her chronological age might have been 99 what physiological she was much, much younger than what she was. And then, you know, we went through her history and we started treating her with medication that is required. She was very, very enthusiastic. He had a fighting spirit. We went through her previous medical issues she had gone through a couple of really serious condition in the past. And I’m glad that she did very well. She responded to our treatment, you know, with the with all the support from caregivers and with the grace of God, she did very well,” said Dr. Prakash Shrestha.