Bonine: ’It’s time to play football in Louisiana’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a meeting on Friday, September 4 with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to determine if and when high school sports would begin specifically with football.
Executive Director of the LHSAA, Eddie Bonine stated that he believes that football will start on October 8-10.
“It’s time, the hurricane didn’t help. But we can rebound, on behalf of the LHSAA, I am ready to take a recommendation to my executive committee next week,” Bonine said.
Bonine stated that there would still need to be approval from his board, and a meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday September 9.
The decision to move forward with high school football will be the LSHAA’s alone and not dependent on BESE or any other group. Bonine also stated that they would still move forward with football even if the state is still in Phase 2.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.