Bruce: Staying Hot For Now-Looking For Our First Front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The holiday weekend is here and we still have a couple of weeks of summer to go.
As the weekend moves forward, a weak front may sneak in enough to lower our humidity a bit on Sunday. Saturday sticks to the hot and humid theme with maybe one or two more storms in the forecast but by Sunday, slightly lower humidity may bring a small hint of fall into the air. Temperatures will remain in the 90s all weekend but a noticeable change in the humidity by Sunday will certainly help.
It really won’t last long as the humidity and storm chances quickly return for Labor Day going into much of next week. We could have our eyes set on an even stronger cold front by late next week but that’s still 7-10 days out so lots can change between now and then.
Although we do have a lot of activity being watched in the tropics, most of it is far out in the Atlantic. All looks to be quiet close in over the next week and we will take it.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.