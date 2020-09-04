Gov. Edwards applauds help New Orleans is providing evacuees; wants to keep a temporary resource center open

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards praised the city of New Orleans for operating a one-stop-type resource center for Hurricane Laura evacuees and said he is working to keep it open while relieving some of the pressure off the city.
“How are y’all doing? Thank you for what you’re doing,” Edwards said through his mask to volunteers staffing tables and booths inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Friday.
Edwards got an up-close look at the free and vital services evacuees are receiving inside the convention center. So far, the city has almost 11,000 evacuees from Southwest Louisiana in town who are sheltering in over three dozen local hotels.
Edwards expressed gratitude for how the city has welcomed them and for the many services provided at the temporary resource center.
“It is absolutely astonishing to see how much is taking place here and I want to thank the mayor for that,” said Edwards.
Evacuees are receiving health care, prescriptions, personal hygiene supplies, and baby items and other supplies at the convention center.
“The people of New Orleans, because it’s your individual donations that’s making this possible. There are almost no needs that are being unmet here,” Edwards stated.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the city pulled together to make it happen.
“Clearly, the response throughout the city of New Orleans from our residents when we make the call or put out the message that we needed supplies and resources for our evacuees you can look at resource center and they just stepped up,” said Cantrell.
And even though the governor is pleased with how the city is operating the resource center, he says he would like to bring on a contractor, so that city resources can be freed up.
“We are working now to find a contractor to come in and run the resource center and we’ve done this before with contractors. We’ve done it most recently after the 2016 floods in Baton Rouge,” Edwards said.
Cantrell has said the city is happy to welcome evacuees from other parts of the state, but its resources are not limitless.
“It is my hope to keep the resource center activated as long as possible but the city of New Orleans, be clear, cannot do this on our own,” said Cantrell.
The National Guard has also been providing free COVID-19 testing to evacuees at that location.
After their joint press conference, Edwards and Cantrell met away from news cameras to discuss ways to keep the resource center going for as long as needed.
The governor also said the state is working to get more hotels under contract to house evacuees in the short-term. Longer-term he is working with FEMA on a different type of shelter for those displaced from their homes.
“It’s going to look like travel trailers in driveways, it’s going to look like a manufactured housing unit which is basically a HUD-approved trailer park for some period of time,” said Edwards.
He said it is critical that Laura victims sign up with FEMA.
“We do need individuals to register. FEMA looks at those registrations and it really helps to drive their decisions about how much of Louisiana is damaged and where that damage has occurred,” said Edwards.
And those registrations could help state government’s financial situation related to hurricane expenses.
“We’re also working with FEMA to try to get 100 percent cost-share on certain elements of the damage that they will cover,” Edwards stated.
He reiterated the toll Laura has had on the southwestern part of the state.
“And it is catastrophic, basic life services are just not available,” said Edwards.
The governor also encouraged everyone to adhere to guidelines for not spreading the coronavirus. He said Louisiana does not need another surge in COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.