Gov. Edwards to visit Hurricane Laura evacuees in New Orleans Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards plans to visit with evacuees Friday who are currently staying in New Orleans after Hurricane Laura.
Governor Edwards made it clear Thursday that the road to recovery will be very long after seeing the devastation first hand. And while thousands of crews from across the country are here to help, it will be a marathon, not a sprint.
The governor is expected to tour the family resource center with Mayor Latoya Cantrell which is set up in the Morial Convention Center as a place for evacuees to check in and apply for aid.
The center helps evacuees register for FEMA assistance and get information on local services.
More than 9,000 evacuees are being sheltered in 33 hotels across the city.
More than 11,000 evacuees who have evacuated to other parts of Louisiana and Texas are staying in hotels or with family members.
Governor Edwards spent Thursday speaking with local leaders in Allen, Beauregard, Vernon, and Jefferson Davis Parishes, areas devastated by Hurricane Laura, to figure out what their needs will be over the coming weeks.
The governor also urged people not to forget about the dangers of COVID-19, especially due to all of the movement in the state with out of town crews and displaced residents.
“We’re encouraging people, if you can stay in Texas please do that. Because quite frankly we’re having difficulty getting the hotel rooms that we need here in Louisiana for the populations that we’re trying to shelter,” says Edwards. “And there’s a good chance that if these individuals come back to Louisiana that at least for some period of time they would be in a congregate shelter, which in a COVID environment, is obviously no desirable.”
The governor says 22,000 people are currently working to restore power with some assisting crews from as far away as Canada.
He also says the National Guard is still operating 40 different sites across 17 parishes to distribute supplies for those in need.
