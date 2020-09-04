Louisiana high schools moving forward with football in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana high school football is expected to start in October.
The state’s high school athletic association said the return will start on Oct. 8.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director presented their plan in front of a packed house at an Education Committee meeting in Baton Rouge on Friday (Sept. 4).
Parents were in the crowd wearing high school football jerseys.
The LHSAA will have an executive committee meeting later this month where they will officially announce the return of high school football.
The LHSAA said despite hundreds of students practicing over the summer, only one student has possibly tested positive because of community spreading. That student goes to Fontainebleau High School.
The plan is to move forward with football even if Gov. John Bel Edwards does not move the state into Phase 3, which was a sticking point earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is currently in Phase 2 until next week.
High school football fields and gymnasiums for other fall sports will only be allowed to hold 50% of their capacity.
The LHSAA plans to continue to stay in communication with parents and the state as they move forward to kickoff.
